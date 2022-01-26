Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ) shares fell 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07). 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Kropz Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa.

