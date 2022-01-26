KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.