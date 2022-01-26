Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

