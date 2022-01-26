KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.30

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €66.30 ($75.34) and last traded at €68.40 ($77.73), with a volume of 14393 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($76.14).

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($86.93).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.75 and a 200 day moving average of €71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

