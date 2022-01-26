L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBGUF)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.