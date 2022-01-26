L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.05. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 8,354 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.