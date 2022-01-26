L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

