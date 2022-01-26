L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of L3Harris Technologies worth $734,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,737,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

