L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

AIQUY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 155,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

