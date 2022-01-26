L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.
AIQUY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 155,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
