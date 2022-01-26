Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.38 and a 200-day moving average of $624.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

