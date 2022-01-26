Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $6.70-8.20 EPS.

LRCX stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.67. 2,354,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.67. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

