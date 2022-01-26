Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $720.07.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $596.67. 2,354,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.