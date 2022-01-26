Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Lamden has a market cap of $8.37 million and $821,690.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.