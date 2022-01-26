Lance Torgerson Sells 6,401 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 36,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.