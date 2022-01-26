Lanceria Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,028.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $102,028.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

