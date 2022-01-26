Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LABP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,317. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

