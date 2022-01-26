Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

LSTR stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.48. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

