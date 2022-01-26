Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System updated its Q1 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. The company had a trading volume of 486,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,399. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

