Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

