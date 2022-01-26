Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

