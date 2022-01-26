Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $307,210.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

