Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,054 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

