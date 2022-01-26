Lavaca Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 488,272.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 122,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.39.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.