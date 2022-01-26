Lavaca Capital LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 266.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $242,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,848.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

