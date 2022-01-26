Lavaca Capital LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

