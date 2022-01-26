Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $12,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $300.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

