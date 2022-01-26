Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

