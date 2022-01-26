Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

