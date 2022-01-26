Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

OSTK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

