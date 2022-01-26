Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $2,244,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

