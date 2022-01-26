LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

