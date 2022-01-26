LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $250.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 240.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

