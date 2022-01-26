Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $256,096.50 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LII traded down $8.67 on Wednesday, reaching $275.13. 264,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,733. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.95.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 41.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Lennox International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
