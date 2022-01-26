Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

