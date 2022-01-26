Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.14

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.14 and traded as high as C$24.61. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 35,404 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

