Lepricon Hits Market Cap of $430,361.41 (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $430,361.41 and $29,329.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lepricon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lepricon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.