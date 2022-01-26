Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.68

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 123356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.