Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,423 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $13,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $57,905.68.

On Saturday, November 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83.

REAL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,594. The firm has a market cap of $842.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 39.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

