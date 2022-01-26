Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,859. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

