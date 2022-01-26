Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,859. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

