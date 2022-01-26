LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,687,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 461,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.