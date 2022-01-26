LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,687,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 461,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

