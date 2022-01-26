Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.