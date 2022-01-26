Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

