Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Global by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

