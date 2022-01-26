Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,429,912. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

