Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $158,055.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $158,055.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00291987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

