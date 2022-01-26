Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 13,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after buying an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

