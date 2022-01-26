Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $29.09

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $30.74. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 13,264 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,731,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,802,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.