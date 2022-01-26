Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $29.09

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $30.74. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 13,251 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -59.96.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

