LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $124,735.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,079,601,151 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

